Police: Homicide investigation underway after stabbing on Christmas Eve in Fayetteville

Police say a man is dead after a stabbing in Fayetteville early Christmas Eve morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating an alleged homicide that happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), just before 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, officers responded to an address on North College Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old man with a stab wound. First responders rendered aid and the man was taken to a local medical facility where he was later pronounced dead.

According to FPD, after an initial investigation, it was determined that the suspect and victim knew each other and were possibly having an argument before the deadly altercation.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time. Police did not say if the suspect has been taken into custody, but according to Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, officers are searching for the suspect in Springdale.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. This is an ongoing investigation.

