Avoiding porch pirates during the holidays

Police shared some advice on how you can protect yourself from porch pirates and stolen packages.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With increased online shopping during the pandemic, porch pirates have been taking advantage of the opportunity to grab your packages— before you get the chance to.

Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said that they typically see an influx of porch pirates during the holiday season.

"A lot of times they get delivered when you're at work, you know and then a lot of times that's whenever they're out and about driving neighborhoods looking for these packages sitting out," Tolentino said.

More often than not, he added, some will follow behind delivery bans and wait for an opportunity to steal packages.

"They'll see a package get dropped off and then they'll watch it for a few minutes [and] when nobody comes out, the first thing they're doing is running up there grabbing it, and leaving," Tolentino explained.

This season, officers have increased their patrols in neighborhoods around the city.

He said that's how they are most successful at catching them.

"Just having a presence, being out there [and] being seen by not just the people that live there, but anybody that's driving around driving through," Tolentino said.

In 2021, Arkansas lawmakers made porch piracy a Class D felony that is punishable by up to six years in prison.

Law enforcement hopes that this tougher charge will deter the thieves from stealing.

Meanwhile, Tolentino said that there are ways you can avoid becoming a victim.

"Get some kind of doorbell camera, require signatures when a package is delivered. [Amazon] has there lockers, or like FedEx lockers at local locations where that's where your package is delivered," Tolentino said.