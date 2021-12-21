Police: Hot Springs man charged with capital murder of infant

After the death of an infant on Dec. 17 was ruled a homicide, Hot Springs officers arrested the baby's father, 35-year-old Cody Webb, for capital murder.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark — The death of an infant on Dec. 17 was ruled a homicide, leading to the arrest of the baby's father, 35-year-old Cody Webb for capital murder, Hot Springs police said.

Officers were called to a home on Bellaire Drive after a report of an unresponsive infant, the department said in a press release.

After being transported to a nearby hospital, the child was transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Hot Springs police.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab ruled the child's death a homicide and Hot Springs authorities said an investigation found Webb to be the suspect and arrested him on Dec. 21, four days later.

Webb has been booked into the Garland County Jail and is being held without bond.