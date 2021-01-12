Police: Harrison man arrested after brandishing firearms during 'disturbance' at Fayetteville apartment

46-year-old Chad Bitner was arrested after allegedly pointing two separate guns at seven people, including five kids.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Harrison man was arrested in Fayetteville after a disturbance led him to allegedly brandish firearms on multiple people.

According to police records, 46-year-old Chad Bitner and his wife traveled to Fayetteville from Harrison on Nov. 30 after his son was involved in a disturbance with a neighbor.

Reports state that during that disturbance, Bitner's son was allegedly struck in the head by a resident at an apartment complex on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

Bitner's daughter-in-law told him that Fayetteville police investigated the incident but chose not to take action, according to the report.

After Bitner showed up to speak with that person who allegedly struck his son, a verbal fight broke out. Police say that cellphone video shows Bitner pulling a pistol from his waistband and pointing it at several people, including minors.

As everyone in the area fled, Bitner allegedly retrieved an "AR-15 type weapon" from his vehicle, pointed it at several people, then placed it inside an apartment.

Police say there are a total of seven people who were identified as victims including two adults and five children.