Police: Suspect in custody after July Fourth stabbing that leaves three injured

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), three injuries have been reported after a stabbing at 8901 Jenny Lind Rd. in Fort Smith on the night of July 4.
The stabbing reportedly took place after 8 p.m. at Ava's in Fort Smith, and a suspect in custody is counted as one of the three people with non-life-threatening injuries.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
