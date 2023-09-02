Police: Fort Smith probationary officer arrested for domestic assault

Fort Smith police: Probationary Police Officer Ashton Ligon was arrested for domestic assault in the third degree on a family or household member.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reports that on Tuesday, April 11, FSPD Probationary Police Officer Ashton Ligon was arrested for domestic assault in the third degree against a family or household member.

The arrest reportedly comes after an Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation that was conducted at the request of the Fort Smith Chief of Police Danny Baker.

FSPD says that at the time of his arrest, Officer Ligon was on paid administrative leave stemming from allegations of other serious misconduct unrelated to the arrest and had previously surrendered all police identification and weapons.

Ligon's employment with the FSPD has reportedly been terminated.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

