Police say Fayetteville woman stabbed to death, husband arrested

Police say that when officers found Amy Joiner's body that she was "beyond life-saving measures."

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department released more information surrounding the stabbing death of a woman on the evening of April 16.

On April 18, investigators released their preliminary report identifying the victim as 39-year-old Amy Joiner and the suspect in her homicide as her husband Marcus Joiner.

According to the report, Amy called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. saying her husband was intoxicated and was "being aggressive." Amy was described as being calm on the phone with the dispatcher before she suddenly began screaming for help and then suddenly stopped responding over the phone.

A witness in the area also called the police near the couple's home, telling the dispatcher that someone was being stabbed outside, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Amy's body in the road, observing she wasn't breathing and according to the report, "had a knife protruding from her neck." The report went on to say that she was "beyond life-saving measures."

While arriving, officers saw a man with no shirt on with jeans walking away from the body and police identified him in the report as Amy's husband, Marcus. Police said that Marcus was "refusing officer's demands" and entered his home. Several minutes later (after officials say officers had set up a perimeter around the house) Marcus came out with a "puncture wound on the left side of his chest."

The next day, on April 17, Marcus was arrested for stabbing Amy multiple teams and causing her death.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.