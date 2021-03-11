Police: Suspects sends police on chase through eastern Oklahoma in stolen church van

A pastor with Panama First Baptist Church witnessed his church van being stolen and called police.

PANAMA, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after allegedly leading police and deputies on a chase through eastern Oklahoma in a stolen church van.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, a pastor with Panama First Baptist Church witnessed his church van being stolen. The pastor followed the van while calling 911.

Panama police and deputies joined the chase, which made its way to Sallisaw, Okla.

Sheriff Derryberry says the suspect crashed the van and ran from the scene before being tracked down.

The name of the suspect and the charges they are facing have not been released at this time.