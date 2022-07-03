Police locate convict that escaped from courthouse in downtown Little Rock

According to Little Rock police, Joel Delgado escaped from police custody near the circuit courthouse downtown and was later located.

Police announced a few hours later that he was located and in custody.

He is described by police as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown eyes.

According to reports, Delgado is a convict with several misdemeanors and felonies on his record including theft, burglary, and possession of firearms.

Delgado has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to a statement from Little Rock police.

