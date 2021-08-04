The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets just before 2:30 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — One person is dead and six others were injured following a shooting that happened at a Bryan business Thursday afternoon, the Bryan Police Department said.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets warehouse, 501 Industrial Blvd., just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

Someone reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire in the business, Bryan police said during a news conference around 5 p.m.

Bryan police said only four were transported to the hospital in critical condition, one person was transported with a minor injury and a another person went to the hospital after experiencing an asthma attack, police said.

One of the people who was shot later died, police said.

Confirmed 7 victims: 1 deceased. 4 transported in critical condition to CHI St. joseph in Bryan. 1 minor injury transported to CHI In CS. 1 medical related to the incident. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

A manhunt was underway shortly after the shooting, police said. As a precaution, they set up and secured the area around the Brazos County Industrial Park with College Station Police.

A person was later taken into police custody, but wasn't confirmed whether or not they are the suspect in this shooting.

At this time, it isn't known what motivated the shooting.

UPDATE on those that were injured at Kent Moore warehouse in Bryan.



Via...Eric Buske, Police Chief in Bryan. #ShootingInBryan@KAGSnews @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/z0qgQPJOlm — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) April 8, 2021

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe” lieutenant James said. No motive has been confirmed yet. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/RUflx6n24w — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021