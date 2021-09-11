Police: Body of teen found in abandoned Stuttgart home

Police located the body of 19-year-old Nicqualus Murry in an abandoned house. It is being investigated as a homicide.

STUTTGART, Ark. — According to Stuttgart police, officers were called to the 500 block of North Lowe Street at 1:56 p.m. on Monday regarding a dead body.

Upon arrival, police found the body of 19-year-old Nicqualus Murry in an abandoned house.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the homicide investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Stuttgart Criminal Investigators at (870) 673-2171.