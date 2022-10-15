Benton County deputy involved in deadly shooting, officials say

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a shooting that killed a person on Saturday.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a deputy has been involved in a shooting that killed someone on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The shooting took place on Falling Springs Road in Decatur, the sheriff's office said. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Arkansas State Police will be investigating the death.

No other information has been released.

