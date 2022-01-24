Police arrest man who traveled to Arkansas to meet 'young juvenile'

The 29-year-old reportedly traveled to Arkansas to take a juvenile out of state and has been charged with attempted rape, internet stalking, and grooming.

CONWAY, Ark. — A Portland, Oregon man has been arrested for multiple charges after a Conway Police Department investigation revealed he was reportedly traveling to Arkansas to allegedly take a "young juvenile" out of state.

Detectives learned of conversations between 29-year-old Justin Griffith and a "young juvenile" from Conway. Police then began an investigation, which led to Griffith's arrest when he arrived in Conway to meet the juvenile.

Griffith is being charged with attempted rape, internet stalking of a child, sexually grooming of a child, and 100 counts of computer child porn.

All charges are felonies.

The Portland Police Department, the Arkansas State Police and the FBI assisted in the investigation.