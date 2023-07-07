Police arrest one person in commercial burglary in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, July 8, Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) arrested one person for "commercial burglary" at First National Bank.
The incident took place at 6th Street and Garrison Avenue according to police. FSPD reported on this crime at 11:55 p.m. but it is unclear what time the burglary actually took place.
Police say the suspect has been arrested and more information will be provided when "available and appropriate."
