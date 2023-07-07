Police arrest one person in commercial burglary in Fort Smith

Police say the incident took place at 6th Street and Garrison Avenue.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, July 8, Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) arrested one person for "commercial burglary" at First National Bank.

The incident took place at 6th Street and Garrison Avenue according to police. FSPD reported on this crime at 11:55 p.m. but it is unclear what time the burglary actually took place.

Police say the suspect has been arrested and more information will be provided when "available and appropriate."

INCIDENT: FS Police have responded to 6th and Garrison for a commercial burglary at First National Bank of Fort Smith. Suspect is in custody. More information may be released when available and appropriate. pic.twitter.com/J34l5ZuWEX — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) July 9, 2023

