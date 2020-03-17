ABILENE, Texas — According to an Abilene Police Department press release, special agents and detectives involved in an undercover operation in Abilene arrested 29 men who used public web pages, internet sites and social media applications to exploit minors. The Abilene Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit, Fraud Unit and Special Operations Division, in collaboration from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshal’s Service conducted the investigation in mid-March. Thirty individuals from in and around the Abilene area showed up to arranged meetings with alleged minor children to sexually exploit them. In all, 29 offenders were arrested and one is pending arrest warrants.

The arrested individuals and charges are:

Virgil Perkins, 65, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Michael Knapp, 48, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Roberto Morales, 20, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Kenneth Kocher, 54, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Michael Dawson, 41, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor (out on bond for sexual assault)

Clinton Lundy, 20, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Caleb Johnson, 19, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Geoffrey Hupp, 43, of Midland - online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography

Morgan Layton, 41, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14

Hector Gloria, 20, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Jose Calzoncinth, 25, of San Angelo - online solicitation of a minor

Conor Yerby, 26, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Elijah Ojeda, 23, of Midland - online solicitation of a minor

Michael Hawley, 33, of Sweetwater - online solicitation of a minor

Rufus Smith, 20, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14

Jose Gonzales, 21, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor

Joseph Mitchell, 20, of Abilene - online solicitation of a minor