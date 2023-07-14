Police: 17-year-old hit and injured a 6-year-old with a car before driving off

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), on July 10, around 3 p.m., police arrived on the scene of a suspected hit-and-run that left a 6-year-old boy injured.
Police were reportedly able to locate the vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, nearby, and later cited the driver, a 17-year-old girl, for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury.
According to the RPD there will be a follow-up court date on Aug. 2.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
