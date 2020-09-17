x
Baby found safe inside stolen truck in Indianapolis

Police confirmed infant Kinsley Rose Potts was found safe inside a stolen truck in Indianapolis Thursday morning.
Credit: Plainfield Police Department

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed infant Kinsley Rose Potts was found safe inside a stolen truck on the west side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Plainfield police said a White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a BP gas station on Hadley Road and SR 267, just north of Interstate 70, shortly before 6:30 a.m. The truck had the 5-month-old infant girl inside when it was stolen, according to an AMBER Alert issued just before 9 a.m.

***KIDNAP/STOLEN TRUCK*** White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado IN In God We Trust plate DPC803stolen from BP by SR267/I70 with 6 mo old child inside. Dial 911 if observed

Posted by Plainfield Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Minutes later, Plainfield police confirmed Kinsley and truck had been found on Beulah Avenue, just south of Raymond Street in Indianapolis. 

Police told 13News the truck was stolen after Kinsley's father tried to pay for gas at the pump, but had to go inside to complete the transaction. He left the truck unlocked with the engine running. 

That's when a suspect described as a white man with a gray beard wearing a white shirt allegedly drove off with truck, heading south on SR 267 toward I-70.

Before the AMBER Alert was issued, Danyell Massing said she recognized the truck in her neighborhood and called police. Indianapolis Metro Police found the truck with Kinsley inside and relayed the information to Plainfield.

Credit: Danyell Massing
Photo by Danyell Massing of missing truck recovered on Beulah Ave. in Indianapolis Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Kinsey is now being reunited with her family.

Police are searching the Beulah neighborhood for the person of interest in the theft of the truck.     

Credit: Steve Jefferson/WTHR
IMPD is searching the west side Indianapolis neighborhood where a stolen truck with a baby girl was found Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020.

          

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

