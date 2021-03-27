Pine Bluff police investigating homicide after finding body of juvenile

Police responded to the area early Saturday morning in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found the body of a juvenile male.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1500 block of East 42 Ave shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, police located the body of a juvenile male in the carport of the home.

The body is being sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or information can be shared through our Facebook page.

This is the sixth homicide of the year for the city of Pine Bluff.