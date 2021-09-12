Pine Bluff man hits police officer with ATV, arrested by authorities

Pine Bluff police arrested 31-year-old Chad Russell after he hit an officer with his 4-wheeler during a traffic stop in the city.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced through a press release Thursday that one of their officers was hit by an ATV during a traffic stop.

According to reports, police encountered 31-year-old Chad Russell riding a 4-wheeler on the road near 40th Street and Linden Street.

Russell was stopped by officers but fled as authorities were conducting the stop, hitting one of the officers as he drove off on his ATV.

Authorities reportedly chased Russell in a vehicle pursuit throughout the city until he eventually fled into a wooded area near Barraque and Redbud.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office worked with members of PBPD to establish a perimeter outside of the woods.

Authorities searched through the woods with the help of tracking dogs, until they eventually arrested Russell and located his 4-wheeler.

The officer involved in the incident is being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and their identity is being withheld at the moment.