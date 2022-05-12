x
Crime

Police: Arrest made in homicide of Pine Bluff teen

Police have now made an arrest in the investigation into the July homicide of a 15-year-old Pine Bluff teen.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim.

The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July.  

There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect, and the other suspect was identified as Cartez Davis. 

There was a warrant for capital murder issued for Mr. Davis and he had been on the run since July. 

On December 2 officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department got word that Davis had returned to the area and they were able to find him inside a vehicle along with two other people. 

Officers were able to take Davis into custody and he has since been booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of capital murder. 

The other two people inside the vehicle identified as 18-year-olds India Rogers and Taishaiuhn West were also arrested for "hindering apprehension." 

During the arrest, police recovered a 9mm handgun and it has since been sent to the state crime lab for analysis. 

Credit: Pine Bluff PD

