Police: 69-year-old homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bokoshe, Okla.

BOKOSHE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Jan. 2, night in Bokoshe, Oklahoma.
According to OSBI, around 11 p.m. the Bokoshe Police Department and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Missouri Street.
Officials say 49-year-old Ken Cosgrove entered the home and physically assaulted the 69-year-old homeowner.
After the altercation, Cosgrove left the home but allegedly turned around and tried to go back inside. At that point, the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot Cosgrove.
Cosgrove died at the scene.
The homeowner, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries he received during the assault. He was treated and released from the hospital.
OSBI says this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.