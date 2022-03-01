Police: 69-year-old homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bokoshe, Okla.

After a physical altercation, Ken Cosgrove was shot and killed at a home in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

BOKOSHE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, Jan. 2, night in Bokoshe, Oklahoma.

According to OSBI, around 11 p.m. the Bokoshe Police Department and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Missouri Street.

Officials say 49-year-old Ken Cosgrove entered the home and physically assaulted the 69-year-old homeowner.

After the altercation, Cosgrove left the home but allegedly turned around and tried to go back inside. At that point, the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot Cosgrove.

Cosgrove died at the scene.

The homeowner, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries he received during the assault. He was treated and released from the hospital.