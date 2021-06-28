Suspects accused of running over Pea Ridge officer charged with capital murder, no bonds set

Two suspects accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple have been charged with capital murder.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Two suspects accused of ramming their vehicle into Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, killing him, have been charged with capital murder. Neither suspect was given bond.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. Saturday (June 26), the Pea Ridge Police Department was alerted by Rogers Police about a blue SUV they had been following. Police say at 12:09 p.m., Pea Ridge Police located the vehicle parked at the White Oak gas station on N. Curtis Avenue.

Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple and Officer Brian Stamps attempted to contact the vehicle occupants, but an altercation erupted. Police say the vehicle then rammed into the police car as the suspects were fleeing, killing Officer Apple.

Law enforcement located suspects in the SUV, identified as Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and Elijah Andazola of Bella Vista, in Bella Vista, and took the pair into custody without incident. According to police, one of the suspects did try to run away from officers but was later found in a trailer.

Both Cash and Andazola were transported to the Benton County Jail.

Monday (June 28) morning, Andazola was officially charged with capital murder in connection with Officer Apple's death and is being held without bond. His arraignment is set for August 2 at 8:00 a.m.

Cash has also been charged with capital murder and was not given a bond.

Since Officer Apple's death, the entire Northwest Arkansas community has shown its support for the Pea Ridge Police Department.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night, and a procession for Officer Apple was took place Sunday morning. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has requested the United States flag and the state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in tribute of Officer Apple until his internment.