Pea Ridge man sentenced for multiple sex crimes against minors

The investigation expanded in scope when police discovered "ongoing acts of criminal sexual activity and crimes against children."

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — According to The Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD), Joshua Mumau, 41, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for various sex crimes, along with aggravated assault and violation of a no-contact order.

The PRPD says that "many, many hours went into the investigation that revealed multiple juvenile victims and multiple occasions of sexual abuse by Mumau, who was first arrested on the charge of Sexual Assault on November 2nd, 2021."

Mumau remained in the Benton County Jail throughout the court process.

According to the PRPD, the investigation into Mumau expanded in scope when they discovered "ongoing acts of criminal sexual activity and crimes against children."

The PRPD released the following statement for the victims and families:

We know there are no words and no actions that can change what happened. We hope they find some comfort in knowing their assailant has been convicted and will spend the better part of his life in prison where he can do no more harm to them.

