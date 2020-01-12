Paul Petersen to have a sentencing hearing in Fayetteville for conspiring to commit human smuggling

Petersen is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday (Dec. 1) in Arkansas for his federal conviction for conspiring to commit human smuggling.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Prosecutors will seek a 10-year prison sentence for a former Arizona politician who acknowledged running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands.

Prosecutors said former Paul Petersen defrauded state courts, violated an international adoption compact, and took advantage of birth mothers.

Petersen is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday (Dec. 1) in Arkansas for his federal conviction for conspiring to commit human smuggling.

Petersen was first arrested in October 2019 after officials across the three states said he was running an illegal international adoption scheme for years.

His arrest was based on a 19-count Superseding Indictment from the Western District of Arkansas, a 32-county Indictment from the State of Arizona and an 11-count Information from the State of Utah, according to court records.

Court records indicate Petersen accepts the consequences of his actions.

His plea in court papers for leniency was accompanied by letters of support from some adoptive families.

In his letter, he stated in part, "I believed I was following the rules and law, but I was wrong...I accept full responsibility for my actions in this case." He continued writing, "I developed a deep bond with the Marshallese people during my Mormon mission twenty-five year ago. Many of my happiest memories and closest friendships are connected to people I met in Marshall Islands."

Michaela Monte serves as the Executive Director for Shared Beginnings Non-profit. Shared Beginnings works to provide resources for victims in the alleged adoption scheme. Monte said since Petersen pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges in Arkansas in June, over 100 victims have come forward to share their stories.