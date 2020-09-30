Arkansas pastor admits to attempting exorcism on child, using drugs with church members

An Arkansas pastor under investigation in a child abuse case was arrested outside a Mayflower gas station on drug-related charges last week.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to an affidavit, a local pastor under investigation in a child abuse case was arrested outside a Mayflower gas station on drug-related charges last week.

Drug Task Force agents and Conway police officers arrested 49-year-old Lloyd Eddie Lasker Jr. because he was wanted for questioning in a child abuse case after he allegedly attempted to perform an exorcism on the child, according to the court documents.

While police questioned Lasker, he stated that he had tried to exorcise a demon out of the 21-month-old but wouldn't explain how he did so.

The child is currently in the hospital and in serious condition.

During the investigation, authorities also found out the Lasker was involved in narcotics and firearms and that he was on probation with an active search waiver on file.

Court documents show that Lasker allegedly did drugs with church members.