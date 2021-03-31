Paris woman arrested for allegedly raping, sexually grooming 14-year-old minor

Amber Cordell, 31, is being held on a $250K bond and is accused of raping and sexually grooming a 14-year-old minor.

LOGAN COUNTY, Arkansas — A 31-year-old Paris, Arkansas woman has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, on March 25, Amber Cordell, 31, of Paris, was arrested on the anticipated offense of rape alleging that she engaged in sexual intercourse on numerous occasions with a juvenile under the age of 14.

She was also arrested on the anticipated offense of sexually grooming of a child alleging that she sent nude photographs of herself to the juvenile's phone with the purpose to entice, induce or groom the juvenile.

The victim and witnesses were interviewed at a Child Advocacy Center by forensic interviewers who are trained to work with children. The digital evidence was sent to the Arkansas State Police to be extracted from the devices.

Deputies say Cordell was interviewed and is being held at the Logan County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.