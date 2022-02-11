Parents charged with manslaughter after 2-month-old found unresponsive

Officials say Emily and Vincent Heyns stayed up all night watching movies after smoking weed. Their 2-month-old was found unresponsive hours later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — A mother and father in Rogers are facing manslaughter charges after their two-month-old baby died while they were sleeping, authorities say.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, 21-year-old Emily Heyns and 24-year-old Vincent Heyns allegedly smoked marijuana after trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 and stayed up all night watching movies.

Smith says the parents went to sleep around 8-9 a.m. after feeding the baby, two-month-old Waylon Heyns. He says Waylon slept on his father's chest.

A grandparent woke Emily and Vincent up around 2 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to Smith.

Both Emily and Vincent are charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Officials say the couple lost another child within the last year or two due to a co-sleeping accident. Smith says they were not under the influence at that time.

Smith says the affidavit should be complete later Wednesday and the parents will have a bond hearing Thursday morning.

No other details surrounding this case have been released at this time.

OTHER STORIES: Arkansas investigators identify 3 cold case victims through DNA evidence

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device