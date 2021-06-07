Pair arrested following police chase through Arkoma, Fort Smith

Police say the driver gave officers a fake ID and date of birth and then sent officers on a chase.

ARKOMA, Okla. — Two suspects sent River Valley police on a chase through Oklahoma and Arkansas over the weekend.

According to Arkoma police, officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop Sunday (June 6).

Police say the driver of the car gave officers a fake ID and date of birth.

The driver then sped off and led police on a chase.

The chase went from Arkoma, Pocola and to Fort Smith over the I-540 bridge, where Arkansas Stae Police put up spike strips that the driver avoided, and then to the Midland Avenue Bridge, coming to an end in a neighborhood on North 44th Street.

The suspects then fled on foot, Arkoma police say.

Arkoma officers caught one of the suspects who was fleeing on foot.

Cameron Bell was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested following a foot chase where he tried to break into a home. After being treated at a local hospital for heat exhaustion, he was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

The passenger in the vehicle was also caught and identified as Blaise Warrick. He was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center.

Police say they do not know why they ran, but have learned that the driver did have several warrants out for his arrest.

5NEWS is working to obtain dashcam video of the chase.