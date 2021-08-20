Ozark man accused of assault & attempting to drown boy

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has made a felony arrest of an Ozark man accused of physically assaulting and attempting to drown a 9-year-old boy.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that deputies made a felony arrest on Thursday evening, August 19.

The sheriff's office said patrol units and EMS were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to Hunt on Thursday regarding a male subject who was suffering from a mental crisis. When deputies arrived, they reportedly could not find the man, but a 9-year-old boy who had been physically assaulted.

Deputies say the boy had suffered serious injuries and reported that he had been attacked by a man who had attempted to drown him in a nearby creek. The department post says the boy's injuries were consistent with his story and also showed he had been severely beaten in addition to the attempted drowning.

The boy told deputies the man had knocked him unconscious and was only able to get away by playing dead until the suspect left. The boy also told police he did not know his attacker but was able to give specific identifying details about his attacker.

Deputies were able to match the boy's description of the man to 27-year-old Mitchell Salito of Ozark.

Salito was arrested for 1st Degree Battery, Kidnapping, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the 1st Degree and a misdemeanor FTA warrant. The additional charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct were added after deputies were aware of another incident Salito was involved in on the same day in an unrelated encounter.