Oklahoma investigators offering reward for information on cold case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the murder of Ci’Lina "Cici" Teira Bell-Deloney.

CACHE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a reward for information pertaining to a 2017 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Cache, Oklahoma.

The $5,000 reward for information about the murder of Ci’Lina "Cici" Teira Bell-Deloney. Bell-Deloney was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of NW Paint Road on January 16, 2017.

Bell-Deloney, who was a mother, was last seen alive at the Walmart on Sheridan Road in Lawton at 5:45 a.m. Bell-Deloney is believed to have left the Walmart with people she knew. Her whereabouts after leaving the Walmart and until her body was discovered at 11:00 a.m. are unknown.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case until OSBI assistance was requested in December of 2021.



The OSBI is asking anyone with any information about Bell-Deloney’s murder, to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. The OSBI says tips can remain anonymous.

