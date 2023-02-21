One person dead after shooting in Pocola

POCOLA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a fatal shooting investigation in Pocola on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry says the shooting happened at a home on Butler Avenue. Deputies with the department as well as the Pocola Police Department are investigating.
No other information has been released at this time.
5NEWS will update this article with more details as they become available.
