One person shot in the head during a fight in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are investigating a fight that left one person with a gunshot wound to the head Friday (April 17).  

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, police were called to 3896 Elm Springs Road in regards to shots fired. 

Once on the scene, police found a man in his 20's with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police have not identified the gunshot victim, and there's no word on his condition as of yet. 

Multiple people have been taken to the Springdale Police Department for questioning, according to Lt. Taylor. 

Check back for updates to this developing story.

