Police say one male was shot, but did not give further details about the extent of their injury.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Fort Smith are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Johnson St. Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to Fort Smith Police Department PIO Aric Mitchell, one male was shot. Mitchell did not give further details about the victim's injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time for the alleged shooting.

Mitchell says more information will be released when it becomes available.