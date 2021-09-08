One person hospitalized after a shooting in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Police Department received a call about a shooting in the area near W. Wedington Dr. near Stephens Ave Tuesday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, August 10 at 7:08 P.M., the Fayetteville Police Department received a call about a shooting in the area of W. Wedington Dr. near Stephens Ave. in Fayetteville.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, one victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition after the incident. One suspect is in custody.

The Fayetteville Police Department says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.