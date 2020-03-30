One officer killed, two injured before Phoenix barricade situation

The Phoenix Police Department reported the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

PHOENIX — One Phoenix Police Officer was killed Sunday night and two other officers were injured in a north Phoenix shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence call, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A suspect is currently inside a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Fran Barnett, 96, a neighbor who lives directly across the street from the suspect's house, described the shooting as a war zone.

“When they came, the policeman said, ‘you must get in your backyard. There’s an active shooting going on," Barnett said. "He took me out on the patio and he said, ‘you sit here and don’t go back in your house.’ It sounded like a war zone. It really did.”

According to Phoenix police, Commander Carnicle was a 31-year veteran on the force and was just months away from retiring.

Carnicle held positions throughout the department during his career including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is relayed.