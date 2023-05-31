One man hospitalized after Fort Smith shooting

Police say that they believe the shooting is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) report that they responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of N. 37th St just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

According to FSPD, one 34-year-old male victim has been transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, and no arrests have been made.

