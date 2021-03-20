The man was pronounced dead at the scene after a single gunshot wound.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Clarksville Police responded to a call about a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru on 1232 South Rogers St. Friday (March 19) night.

Upon arrival, police found a male driver who had suffered a single fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police found that the suspect, 20-year-old Admad Rashad Robinson of Fort Smith, was the rear passenger of the vehicle and that he had fled the scene.

He is now in custody. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Robinson is facing a 1st-degree murder charge for the shooting. He is set to appear in court on April 8, 2021.