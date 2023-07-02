One injured in Fort Smith shooting, no arrests made yet

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is "no threat to the public."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), one person is injured after a shooting on North 6th Street, Saturday, July 1.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

Though no arrests have been made, FSPD says it is an isolated incident "with no threat to the public."

Officials say this is an active investigation and more information will be released when available.

SHOOTING INCIDENT: 500 block of N 6th St. One victim. Non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Incident is isolated with no threat to the public. Investigation is underway. More information will be released when available and appropriate. pic.twitter.com/cmevThgx4n — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) July 1, 2023

