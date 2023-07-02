One injured in Fort Smith shooting, no arrests made yet

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), one person is injured after a shooting on North 6th Street, Saturday, July 1.
Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
Though no arrests have been made, FSPD says it is an isolated incident "with no threat to the public."
Officials say this is an active investigation and more information will be released when available.
