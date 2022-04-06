Two Arkansas officers placed on administrative leave after 'shootout' kills man

Two Arkansas officers have been placed on administrative leave after 45-year-old Walter Joyce was killed in Jonesboro during a 'shootout' with police.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man died in Jonesboro following an alleged 'shootout' with police.

According to reports, 45-year-old Walter Joyce was killed during the incident on Saturday.

According to a press release from authorities, the incident happened Saturday morning as police responded to an initial shooting, where Joyce had shot someone at a Jonesboro rice mill.

Authorities then found a vehicle that matched a description they were provided with. Police allegedly attempted to stop Joyce's vehicle, but he continued to drive away.

From there, police executed a PIT maneuver onto Joyce's car, a short distance from the rice mill, forcing the vehicle to stop.

According to reports, Joyce allegedly began shooting at police from inside the vehicle, with police returning fire and killing him at the scene.

Authorities are now investigating to determine whether or not the use of deadly force was necessary.