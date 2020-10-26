One dead after report of gunfire at Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a report of gunfire at Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport, according to police.
An unresponsive female was found inside the restaurant Sunday evening, October 25, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Officers were responding to a shots fired call at Chuck E. Cheese on Kimberly Road around 7:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
Police said medical aid was rendered to her at the scene, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Police confirmed to News 8 that the victim was not a young child.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, said police.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.