One dead after report of gunfire at Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a report of gunfire at Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport, according to police.

An unresponsive female was found inside the restaurant Sunday evening, October 25, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Officers were responding to a shots fired call at Chuck E. Cheese on Kimberly Road around 7:40 p.m. when they found the victim.

Police said medical aid was rendered to her at the scene, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed to News 8 that the victim was not a young child.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, said police.