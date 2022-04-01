Suspect considered armed and dangerous after exchanging shots with Oklahoma trooper

35-year-old Gabriel Yeatman escaped after colliding head-on with an OHP Trooper after allegedly shooting at law enforcement on an Oklahoma interstate.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says a trooper and a man who had been driving the wrong way on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City exchanged gunfire before the man escaped.

Trooper Eric Foster says 35-year-old Gabriel Yeatman had collided head-on with a trooper trying to stop him early Friday.

Yeatman then turned and drove the other direction before exiting the interstate and exchanging gunfire with another trooper.

Foster says the trooper was not struck and Yeatman is not believed to have been struck by the gunfire before stopping the vehicle at an apartment complex and fleeing on foot. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, according to OHP.

Three troopers responded to the area and one of the troopers’ units was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

Foster says the trooper whose patrol vehicle was struck suffered minor injuries.

OHP says Yeatman is considered armed and dangerous at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

