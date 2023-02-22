Oklahoma man charged with murder after woman's remains found at lake

Oklahoma authorities first stated they were investigating the woman's remains as a "suspicious death."

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman man has been arrested for murder over a week after remains of a woman were found at Lake Thunderbird, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The remains were found on Feb. 13 at the lake when Oklahoma State Park Rangers requested OSBI assistance after 6 p.m. Authorities first stated that it was a "suspicious death," and had sent the remains to the medical examiner to be identified.

A few days later on Feb. 17, OSBI announced the woman's name was Charissia Bell of Wellston, who was identified through ID technology that scanned her fingerprints. At the time of the announcement, agents said the investigation was still a "suspicious death" and that the medical examiner would determine her cause and manner of death.

On Feb. 22, OSBI arrested Austin Godwin of Norman for Bell's murder just before midnight the day before. Godwin faces a first-degree murder charge and unlawful disposal of a body. He's being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center, officials say.

