Oklahoma men accused of maiming and desecrating human member

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Two men from Wister, Okla. have been arrested and are accused of maiming and desecrating a human member, according to arrest reports from the Le Flore County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Evans Gates, 42, and Bobby Lee Allen, 53, were booked at the Le Flore County Jail for a slew of charges.

Their charges include:

Medical Battery

Maiming

Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Resulting in Great Bodily Injury

Conspiracy

Outraging Public Decency with Gross Injury

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance/Paraphernalia

What led to their arrest is unclear at this time.

A court date for the pair has been scheduled for Oct. 23, 2020. Their bonds have been set at $295,000.