x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Oklahoma men accused of maiming and desecrating human member

Two men from Wister, Okla. have been arrested and are accused of maiming and desecrating a human member.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Two men from Wister, Okla. have been arrested and are accused of maiming and desecrating a human member, according to arrest reports from the Le Flore County Sheriff's Office. 

Thomas Evans Gates, 42, and Bobby Lee Allen, 53, were booked at the Le Flore County Jail for a slew of charges. 

Their charges include:

  • Medical Battery
  • Maiming
  • Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Resulting in Great Bodily Injury
  • Conspiracy
  • Outraging Public Decency with Gross Injury
  •  Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance/Paraphernalia 
Credit: Le Flore County Sheriff's Office
Bobby Lee Allen (L), Thomas Evans Gates (R)

What led to their arrest is unclear at this time. 

A court date for the pair has been scheduled for Oct. 23, 2020. Their bonds have been set at $295,000. 

Please check back for updates to this developing story. 

RELATED: Muskogee Police responded to a shots-fired call to find a 19-year-old man laying in yard

RELATED: 36 dogs, three horses and other animals rescued from poorly maintained conditions at Oklahoma home, one person arrested