Oklahoma man sentenced for illegally performing surgery on man's genitalia

54-year-old Bob Lee Allen was sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after being accused of illegally performing surgery on a man's genitalia.

POTEAU, Okla — Editors Note: Video is from October 2020

An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after he pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of illegally performing surgery on a male victim's genitalia at a cabin in the woods.

The Oklahoman reports that 54-year-old Bob Lee Allen had been set to go to trial this week but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Aug. 31.

Prosecutors say in October of 2020 Allen performed a castration on a volunteer at the cabin, then stored the removed body parts in a freezer.

The person told police that Allen later joked about eating the body parts.

Allen was arrested after the volunteer went to a hospital because of bleeding after the surgery.