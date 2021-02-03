Officers find bodies of missing Missouri father, young sons

The bodies of 40-year-old Darrel Peak and his sons, 4-year-old Kaiden and 3-year-old Mayson, were found Monday.

WARSAW, Mo. — The bodies of a man and his two young sons who were reported missing last week have been found inside a rural west-central Missouri structure.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the bodies of 40-year-old Darrel Peak and his sons, 4-year-old Kaiden and 3-year-old Mayson, were found Monday (March 1) in rural Benton County.

Investigators have not said how the three died, but noted Peak was last seen Thursday afternoon driving from his home in Greene County with the two boys and that he was armed with a pistol.