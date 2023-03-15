Arkansas police charge man for murder of infant son

30-year-old Demetrick Green Jr. was charged with capital murder for inflicting injuries on his infant son, who later died as a result.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On March 10, officers with the 12th Street Division were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in reference to an infant with injuries consistent with trauma.

Infant Homicide Patrol Officers responded to the scene and launched an investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the child's father, 30-year-old Demetrick Green Jr., was responsible for causing the injuries. Mr. Green was charged with first-degree battery.

On March 12, the infant, Demetrick Green III, succumbed to his injuries.

Following an autopsy, Mr. Green's charges were upgraded to capital murder based on the medical examiner's findings.