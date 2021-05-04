Officer shot while attempting to rescue overdose victim in Oklahoma; Suspect shot and killed

The officer shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The overdose victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ANADARKO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Anadarko, Okla. Monday (April 5) morning around 1 a.m.

According to OSBI, Anadarko Police were called to an overdose in the 100 block of Nixon Dr., and while they were attempting to rescue an unidentified overdose victim, 25-year-old Silas Lambert pulled out a gun.

Gunfire was exchanged between two Anadarko police officers and Lambert.

One officer was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. OSBI says Lambert was shot and later pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The overdose victim was pronounced dead at the scene, unrelated to the shooting.