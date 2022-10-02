Man fatally shot by Jonesboro police officer after two exchange gunfire

On Wednesday, Feb. 9 a Jonesboro police officer exchanged gunfire with a man on Spruce Street.

JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the Jonesboro Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 an officer exchanged gunfire with a man who was being questioned on Spruce Street.

Police say the man pulled a gun and shot the officer, striking him in the leg.

The officer returned fire and struck the man, which caused serious injury.

Arkansas State Police confirmed Jayden J. Prunty, 22, of Jonesboro, died at a local hospital after being transported by ambulance from the shooting scene.

The police officer sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and has not been identified.

An investigative case file will be turned-over to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney who will be asked to determine whether the use of deadly force by the police officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

This is an ongoing investigation.