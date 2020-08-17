NWA photographer facing several video voyeurism charges, accused of recording a minor

Dillon Dooms, 35, is accused of hiding cameras inside his studio and videotaping unsuspected models changing their clothes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville photographer facing 18 charges of Video Voyeurism turned himself in to police on Monday (Aug. 17).

According to a preliminary report, a 19-year-old woman went to do a photoshoot at Dooms' studio. Police say Dooms encouraged the girl to change clothes inside the small, one room, photography studio, while he stepped outside to give the girl privacy.

While changing clothes, the woman noticed a USB charging port with a small, pin-point-style lens on it. She inspected the device and found that it was a video camera with a micro SD card inside. According to the report, she found three other hidden cameras in the studio. She was only able to retrieve one of the SD cards from the cameras.

The woman took the SD card to Fayetteville Police. Dooms was interviewed by investigators a few days later.

During the interview, Dooms acknowledged that there were cameras in his studio, but that they were not hidden, and he said they were there to protect him from theft and false sexual allegations from his clients (no claims have been made against Dooms in the past).

According to the report, Dooms refused to let investigators look over the micro SD cards, and a search warrant was issued for the cards. On two of the SD cards, investigators discovered 12 different girls were filmed in various states of nudity on 18 separate occasions; one identified as a 17-year-old, which was known by Dooms.