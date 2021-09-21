1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at McDonalds on McCain in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers responded to the McDonald's on McCain Blvd. at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located the body of 62-year-old Michael Littles of Little Rock, who had died from his injury.
There were also two other individuals there; one suffering from a gunshot wound and one uninjured.
All three individuals had been traveling in the same vehicle together.
Anyone with information concerning this incident can call the tip line at 680-8439.
The investigation is ongoing. We will edit this article with updates as they are provided.