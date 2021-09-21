1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at McDonalds on McCain in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police say a shooting took place at the McDonald's on McCain Blvd., killing one person and injuring another.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers responded to the McDonald's on McCain Blvd. at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of 62-year-old Michael Littles of Little Rock, who had died from his injury.

There were also two other individuals there; one suffering from a gunshot wound and one uninjured.

All three individuals had been traveling in the same vehicle together.

Anyone with information concerning this incident can call the tip line at 680-8439.